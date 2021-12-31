Colleges and universities evaluating COVID-19 going into the New Year

DAVIDSON, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) —2020 and 2021 have been weird in every part of life, but fewer things have been more affected than learning and continuing education, and the Omicron variant of COVID-19 may present a continued issue into 2022.

“By and large the primary mode of instruction was back to being in person,” said Chris Marsicano, assistant professor of Educational Studies and Public Policy at Davidson College.

Marsicano has been looking at statistics since March 2020 as part of the college’s College Crisis Initiative, studying how higher educational institutions have responded to the pandemic. The numbers have given insight into how things have been looking at colleges and universities; how they’ve responded, how things have so far gone, and also what to expect.

For now, 2022 does not include a large amount of remote learning, according to the information Marsicano and his team has gathered.

“A number of institutions aren’t starting until later,” said Marsicano. “Davidson College isn’t starting until after Martin Luther King Day, which gives them an extra couple of weeks to make a decision.”

Marsicano said, with the way the Omicron variant has advanced worldwide, the worst of the cases will likely be done by the end of January.

Private colleges and universities across North Carolina have already implemented policy changes, with many opting for a booster mandate for staff and students.

With public colleges and universities, it is different, as they are often facing scrutiny from state governments. While many are not requiring vaccinations or booster shots, public institutions have been offering perks for vaccinations.

“Institutions may incentivize the booster as well,” said research coordinator Ann Bernhardt.

Mecklenburg County health officials said local colleges and universities, public and private, are ready to deal with whatever may come.