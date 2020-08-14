CMS to release 2020-2021 workout schedules for student-athletes next week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools announced on Friday it will share its 2020-2021 workout schedule for student-athletes and staff by Friday, Aug. 21.



CMS said the upcoming announcement will provide clarity on opening dates and procedures for workouts to resume with student-athletes receiving guidance from coaches and staff at CMS facilities and athletic fields.



The move comes after the North Carolina High School Athletic Association on Aug. 12 announced significant changes to sports schedules for the 2020-2021 school year. CMS had previously stated the district would base its plan to resume off-season conditioning for student-athletes in large part on what the NCHSAA determined regarding scheduling.

“Now that the High School Athletic Association has provided its proposed schedule, we have the guideposts we need from a scheduling standpoint to develop proposed dates for when our student-athletes can once again participate in workouts led by coaches and staff,” CMS Athletics Director Sue Doran said in a written statement, released on Friday.



CMS said discussions with principals and athletic directors have been ongoing as to how and when to best return athletic teams to CMS campuses for workouts. Additional input from those groups provided after the NCHSAA’s schedule changes will be included to help inform CMS’ decisions.



Doran added that beyond proposed dates for resumption of off-season conditioning, CMS’ plan will comply with NCHSAA guidelines for enhanced safety measures and procedures for protecting student-athlete and staff health.

CMS’ plans will include such NCHSAA-mandated elements as numbers of student-athletes and staff allowed to gather at one time on athletic fields and inside facilities, restrictions on use of certain training and athletic equipment, social distancing procedures, wearing of protective face coverings, implementation of temperature checks and other health screenings, and more.