CMS teachers say school system isn’t listening to reopening concerns

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – More Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools students return to the classroom starting next week, and CMS teachers tell FOX 46 the school system isn’t listening to their concerns about safety. They’ve started a petition demanding their voices are heard.

CMS elementary school students are set to go back to school next Monday, Nov. 2. Teachers say they’re being left out of decisions involving everything from policy to how to reopen schools.

“If you haven’t been in the classroom, you’re not going to know,” Steve Oreskovic said to FOX 46.

Oreskovic is a middle-school social studies teacher with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools. He’s asking the district to give teachers more seats at the table for decision-making.

Dozens have signed an online petition to give educators a voice within CMS.

“We’re not helping shape policy, we’re not part of the actual discussion, we’re part of the, ‘Hey, this is what we’re doing. Give us some feedback.’ No. We need to be part of the discussion.”

CMS does have what’s called a Superintendents Teacher Advisory Council. But Oreskovic and other teachers feel there needs to be more representation of teachers on more than just one committee.

“We are the best advocates for each other and of course for our kids because we have the most daily contact with them,” he said.

Leslie Neilson, another middle schools CMS teacher, started the online petition. She says teachers have not been asked consistently for input, especially when it comes to school reopening plans during the pandemic.

“I know that I see lots of stuff going on in my building to prepare for this but I know the concerns of many teachers across the district, about our old buildings, our old systems, being able to maintain the level of cleanliness,” she said.

A CMS board spokesperson tells FOX 46 that they understand the frustrations of teachers and believes there are ways to improve. There is a CMS board meeting Wednesday night.

On Wednesday night, the CMS Board is set to hold a meeting. A board spokesperson says the board is looking seriously at the number of COVID-19 cases in the county, and Mecklenburg County Health Director Gibbie Harris is scheduled to speak to the school board about the recent rise in coronavirus cases at the meeting. But that spokesperson says right now there are no plans to make changes to the return of in-person learning in the district.

Elementary students in CMS are set to return to the classroom next Monday.

“I would think they would have to take pause and say, ‘Is this really the best time to be going back? Is it going to be in the best interest of all involved?” said Oreskovic.

Statement from Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools:

“CMS values our teachers and school-based support staff. We consider their health and safety our highest priority. When preparing for our return to in-person instruction, the planning team engaged staff from the central office, principals, and teachers. During the development of our plan, we engaged the Superintendent’s Teacher Advisory Council (STAC) – a group elected by their peers to represent their interests. STAC members were invited to and participated in a Sept. 8 meeting, where they provided feedback on the transition to Plan B. Teachers also participated in a Sept. 10 design session to share their perspectives. These meetings were well attended and yielded input that was incorporated into the design plans.

We will continue to engage members of STAC as we move forward.”

