CMS superintendent asks for the public to help teach students

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The COVID-19 positive case count is increasing in the Charlotte-Mecklenburg school district.

For the past several days, CMS superintendent Earnest Winston says at least 1,000 staff members have been calling out or staying home. Winston is asking for help from the public.

“To be clear we need substitutes, we need bus drivers, we need nutrition staff,” added Winston. “Every day a class is covered is a day that a little relief is provided for our staff who need that relief daily.”

Currently, any available staff member has been forgoing their prep periods to fill-in at classes, and 200 guest teachers have been stepping into the classroom as well.

Winston knows it’s not giving the students the best education, but it is keeping the doors of the school open.

“It is what simply happens when we have to staff classrooms with adults, and we appreciate all adults, who are not content experts the way our teachers are,” says Winston.

Every department has seen a substantial number of people calling out and board members say they will even be at schools to help. However, if things continue with the Omicron variant, having enough substitutes may not be enough.

“It is nearly inevitable that teaching and learning will be impacted more significantly should the virus remain on its current trajectory,” said Winston.

Board members say they will start helping as well and the district is currently putting a plan together for them to fill in.