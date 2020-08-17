CMS reopens with virtual school year

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – It has been a challenge preparing for the academic school year for some CMS teachers like James O’Neal. He teaches math at Piedmont IB Middle School in Charlotte.

“This is my 13th year of teaching and it is the hardest work I’ve ever done,” O’Neal said. “It’s been the uncertainty, it’s been the planning, and it’s been the managing of it all.”

Online classes at CMS schools started on Monday.

Students will be learning virtually due to the pandemic. The CMS school board initially voted for students to juggle between on-campus and virtual learning but after concerns from parents and teachers.

The board members voted for virtual learning until further notice. O’Neal says a lot of planning has gone into student’s first day.

“There has been a lot of training out there it just hasn’t been a lot of experience because this has been new for all of us,” O’Neal said. “It’s a day where I’m introducing who I am. What this looks like and just allowing kids to see our humanity in this. We’re in this thing together.”

CMS teachers will use the learning tool Canvas to instruct. O’Neal will teach about 30 students in four different blocks. Students will operate on a normal seven-hour day, have breaks, and can zoom call teachers with questions about schoolwork.

“Parents are excited to get structure back into their child’s life that is what they’re really excited about when I talk to parents,” O’Neal said. “They are concerned about screen time that’s always been a concern.”

Jacqueline Currie is a mom and a Licensed Clinical Mental Health Counselor. Her son does not attend a CMS school but will be learning virtually.

“Virtual learning is going to create a lot of stress for children who already have anxiety,” Currie said. “They need to know that you understand they want to see their friends, they need to know you understand there was a girl they liked last year they won’t see right now. They need you to understand that there are psychological components to this.”

Currie recommends supporting your child’s at-home learning by:

Demonstrating a positive attitude about education

Apply for special services if you think your child may need it

Make sure that your child gets homework done

Discuss whether they understand class assignments

Currie said parents would need to be more involved. “What teachers are going to have to do is take a back seat to being hands on to everything and now allow the parents to ask for help,” Currie said.

Superintendent Earnest Winston request teachers begin instructing on campus the first few days of class starting back virtually. Teachers can instruct from home after that.

“In this time, I’m really hoping that students walk away understanding that they can learn no what matter what level. That they have committed teachers that they have committed parents.” O’Neal said. “And that they buy into the notion that I am educating myself for a better future.”

