CMS reports a ‘significant’ decrease in cases and infection rates

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Leaders with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools system released its latest coronavirus data and metrics on Monday.

Damon Willis, CMS district strategy manager, conducted the virtual event at 12:30 p.m. on Monday.

A significant decrease in case rate per 100,000 people was reported on Monday. It currently stands at 266.5, down from 368 in last week’s report. Also decreasing is the infection rate, which moves from red to yellow, at 9.3%. Last week it was over 10%.

Seventy-three schools have reported at least one positive case, meaning there is ‘substantial concern’. The number of schools needs to be under 50 for it to move to ‘moderate concern’. Less than 10 schools have individuals quarantining, keeping it in green.

Clusters shifted from red to green, down from 3 to only 1. School readiness metrics including staffing and PPE supplies are all green.

CMS partially returned to in-person learning on Monday. Middle and high school students return next week.

Teachers’ ages 65 and up were the main focus of a mass vaccine event held by Novant in conjunction with the Charlotte Hornets this weekend at Spectrum Center.