CMS recent grade report shows students failing twice as much as last school year

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Alarming statistics show the number of CMS students failing classes has doubled this year compared to last school year.

Some parents and school leaders think it’s because of virtual learning.

Fox 46 took a look at the statistics provided by CMS.

Parents and members of the school board agree that things have changed drastically since the start of the pandemic.

14% of students in CMS schools were failing at least one course at the start of the school year. That’s twice the amount last year, before the pandemic.

CMS says the reasons are “missing assignments and low course performance.”

“Many of our students are thriving right now but many unfortunately aren’t,” said Jennifer De La Jara, CMS School Board- At Large.

School board members have had emergency meetings to decide whether or not in person learning would be best right now. So far, they’re sticking to virtual due to threats of community spread of COVID19.

“There is very high stakes on the line and lives are at risk for our children and also our staff and our contribution to community spread and academics and so many things we have to be cognizant of,” said De La Jara.

Although we’ve witnessed protests from upset parents and students, as well as legal battles pending against the district.

The students are still at home until further notice.

“In person learning… the kids actually retained information and the teachers taught the child,” said an anonymous parent.

CMS maintains its doing everything possible to reduce the number of students with D’s and F’s.

School members admitting assessments will need to be made.

“As we come out of the virus… both from an academic standpoint and a social emotional standpoint, I think we will need to do a lot of triage work,” said De La Jara.

Here are the steps CMS says its taking for students.