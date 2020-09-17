CMS parents, board members have mixed opinions on ‘Plan B’

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Following Gov. Roy Cooper’s announcement that elementary schools can reopen for in-person learning beginning in October, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg School Board has more options on when to bring students back.

At Wednesday night’s CMS board meeting, board members decided on ‘Plan B’, which will gradually bring students back into schools for in-person learning, starting next month.

Some of the board members think students should go back sooner. As for parents, they also have mixed opinions on the issue.

“I’m happy that he’s going back to school, yet I am fearful as well because of the coronavirus and hoping and praying that he doesn’t get it,” mom Marissa Glanton said.

Glaton’s son, Dawshawn, is a seventh grader at Northridge Middle School. She says at first, remote learning was a struggle for Dashawn, who has autism.

Now, he has a personal aide and his mom says he’s doing better, so she’s not sure exactly how she feels now that the CMS Board has approved a plan for students to begin returning in phases for a mix of in-person and continued remote learning over the next several months.

“I hope that the kids are ok with wearing their masks in school and staying apart as much as they can, so we’ll have to see what happens,” Glanton said.

At the meeting, the board approved ‘Plan B’, which would have Pre-K students back on Oct. 12.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

K-5 will return for a combination of in-person and remote learning on Nov. 2. Grades 6-8 will go back on Nov. 23 and grades 9-12 on Dec. 14 for end-of-course testing.

“I think a lot of people are going to be happy with that decision because they want their kids back in school. I also think that a lot of people are going to be very frustrated with the timeline,” Kristen Aquino said.

Aquino has two sixth graders–twins Taylor and Casey–at J.M. Robinson Middle School. She watched the CMS board meeting Wednesday and says she understands why it’s taking some time before CMS brings students back inside the classroom.

“It takes a lot of work to get that many kids back into the building, have to organize the teacher structure, they have to make sure they have bus drivers, there was this whole segment of the meeting where they were talking about filtration systems of the school,” she said.

Five CMS parents have filed a lawsuit against the district. The suit claims CMS leaders did not think about the health and education of students and that they’re violating the North Carolina constitution by not allowing kids back inside the classroom.

MORE FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE