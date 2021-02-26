CMS officials to provide update as more students return to classrooms, sporting event capacity increases

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Superintendent Earnest Winston and other officials are providing an update of their readiness plan as more students are returning to classrooms and capacity increases at sporting events.

On Monday, middle and high school students returned to in-person classes for the first time in nearly a year, with students rotating out in three groups—A, B, and C—weekly. One week in class, two weeks remote. The last group–Group C–would be in class less than the other two groups, but that will likely be changing.

On Wednesday, Gov. Roy Cooper announced that North Carolina’s modified stay-at-home order would be lifted and that several businesses and venues could all increased capacity, including sports stadiums. The new guidelines will go into effect on Friday, Feb. 26.

The capacity increase includes attendance at school athletic events.

CMS says on March 1, they will begin to allow 500 spectators at outdoor athletic contests. The home team will be allowed 300 spectators and the visiting team 200 spectators.

Teachers were also given the go ahead to receive COVID-19 vaccines beginning Wednesday.