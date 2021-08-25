With the first day of school in the books, CMS still faces serious staffing shortage

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is now offering incentives to fill a worker shortage of bus drivers, substitute teachers, and H-VAC workers.

The district announced on Wednesday, the first day of class, that they will be offering sign-on bonuses of $1,000 for bus drivers, along with other incentives.

“We’re very excited to be able to offer that recruitment incentive now,” said Christine Pejot, the Chief Human Resources Officer for CMS.

“I’m understanding that we’re already getting some interest based on those incentives,” Pejot said.

It’s been two full years since we’ve seen this many kids going into CMS classrooms on the first day.

Despite a summer full of controversial debates about masks and face coverings, Superintendent Earnest Winston said the required masks were among the least of their problems.

“The predominant feeling is that it was a non-issue,” Winston said. “Our students came prepared.”

The masks should also keep more kids in class.

According to guidance from the NC Department of Health and Human Services, if a student tests positive for COVID-19, but everyone is wearing a mask, then only that particular student will have to quarantine and not the entire classroom.

CMS leaders also clarified how quarantine will work for students.

Under new North Carolina law, remote learning is no longer an option. While students will be given online instruction, that will not count as a full day, and will instead need to be made up.

“It would be no different than if it were snowing and we had to close because of the snow or inclement weather, that day would have to be made up,” said Dr. Matthew Hayes, Deputy Superintendent of Academics.

The district is also working to get a COVID testing program in all schools.