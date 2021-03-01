CMS leaders discuss latest COVID-19 data following return to in-person learning

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Officials with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools discussed the latest coronavirus data across the district Monday, one week after middle and high school students return to a hybrid schedule of in-person learning.

Last week, middle and high school students joined elementary students in a return to in-person classes for the first time in nearly a year. Students are rotating out in three groups – A, B and C – weekly.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

The school district also took a step toward normalcy when N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper eased COVID-19 restrictions, allowing for more attendees at school athletic events.

CMS says on March 1, they will begin to allow 500 spectators at outdoor athletic contests. The home team will be allowed 300 spectators and the visiting team 200 spectators.

Teachers were given the go-ahead to begin receiving COVID-19 vaccines last Wednesday.