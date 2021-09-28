CMS: K-2 students given virtual option if deemed medically fragile

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education voted to approve a virtual instruction plan for some students if they are deemed ‘medically fragile.’

Any students in kindergarten, first and second grades found to be medically fragile can enroll into the CMS Virtual Elementary School, school officials explained.

The change is part of a plan that must be submitted to the Department of Public Instruction by October 1. Once a student has enrolled in the virtual magnet, they will continue there for the remainder of the 2021-2022 school year, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools said.

“We have heard from parents of younger students who are medically fragile,” said Elyse Dashew, Board chair. “We are glad that CMS can offer students this expanded educational choice.”

The initial window for enrollment opens October 4 and closes October 10.

Students accepted during this initial window will start their enrollment November 1. Applications submitted and approved after the initial window will be enrolled on a rolling basis.

The Board also voted to approve its remote instruction plan as permitted by North Carolina Session Law 2021-130. The approved plan allows Superintendent Earnest Winston to transition schools from in-person to remote learning in the event of severe weather, power failure or other emergencies. This authority can be exercised for a single school or multiple schools. The Board also voted to mark this change on the academic calendar to indicate that up to five remote instruction days may be used at the superintendent’s discretion.

“I am grateful to the Board for allowing me this opportunity for extended flexibility,” said Winston. “It will help us deal with unexpected circumstances such as snow, ice or power outages in a quick and effective way.”

The Board also voted to approve a new social media policy. This policy clarifies employee use of social media.