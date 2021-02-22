CMS brings middle and high school students back Monday with hybrid plan

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – It’s back-to-school jitters from some Charlotte-area students Monday morning.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is bringing everyone back to class with a hybrid plan.

As students in middle and high school return to in-person learning, they’ll have a lot of changes to look forward to, beginning with social distancing.

CMS has put out a lot of information on their social media pages. There is new signage going up all around every middle and high school, letting students know social distancing is enforced.

We are excited to welcome our middle and high school students back to in-person learning on Monday! #WeAreReady #WeAreCMS pic.twitter.com/6WoGdN7MTj — CMS (@CharMeckSchools) February 19, 2021

Students will have to remain 6-feet apart and there are also new ways for students to check out the cafeteria. Students will also be using barcodes on their phones instead of typing their information in at checkout.

The staff says they’ve gone over new protocol, just to be sure things go as planned.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Superintendent Earnest Winston plans to speak with the media about the various new changes at 8 a.m. Monday, Feb. 22.