Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools votes 7-2 to keep masks mandated for all students and staff

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The masks must stay on in Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools. Tuesday night, the CMS School board voted to keep masks mandated for all students and staffers.

A newly signed law forces school boards to revisit their mask policy every month.

The board voted 7-2 to keep the mask mandate in place.

School board members Sean Strain and Rhonda Cheek were the two dissenting votes. With the Government Center still closed to the public, all comments from the public had to be virtual.

The mask policy was the hot topic.

“Mask optional is not safe. Failure to contact trace and failure to quarantine exposed individuals is not safe,” said CMS parent Stacy Staggs.

“COVID is not a threat to our children. You know what is a threat to every child in our county right now? Your extreme COVID mandates for mass vaccines and illegal quarantines,” said CMS parent Nicole Rega.

Board members cited the current spread of COVID in the community as their basis for the decision.

The policy, which will be revisited next month, doesn’t include any metrics as a determining factor.

But Superintendent Earnest Winston said he is working with a team to provide metrics for the board’s next meeting. While CMS re-upped its mask mandate, some parents were outraged about what they’re seeing nearby in Union County.

On Monday, the Union County Board of Education voted to end contact tracing and quarantining for students who aren’t sick and don’t have symptoms.

The decision could impact thousands of students.

“Mecklenburg and Union counties have a number of cross-county engagements with sports and extracurricular activities. I call on CMS to temporarily stop engaging in these activities,” said Megan Carmilani, a CMS parent.

Some parents argued masks should be optional given the available vaccines and treatments.

“I think you guys doing this one-size-fits-all and overriding parental choice is wrong and frankly, offensive. I think you should make it optional,” said Malini Kumar.

On Tuesday, the district also announced the teachers and staffers will have to show proof of vaccination next week, or provide weekly negative tests.

For one CMS teacher, that was a bridge too far.

“CMS has no right to force any individual to do anything that goes against the best interest of their own medical health. Tell them no. Stand up for your rights,” said Kaitline Reid.

“Tonight I am saying no, I am standing up for my rights.”