Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools to give update after select students end their first week back in the classroom

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is providing an update Friday afternoon after a select number of students ended their first week back in the classroom.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education voted back in January 2021 to have pre-K, elementary, K-8 schools, and students with disabilities who have been identified through an IEP process return to in-person instruction on Monday, Feb. 15.

Students in traditional middle and high schools will return to in-person instruction next Monday, Feb. 22, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools said.

Earlier this month, Gov. Roy Cooper and state education leaders strongly urged that all schools provide in-person learning for K-12.

“What’s new is that research done right here in NC tells us in-person learning is working and that students can be in classrooms safely with the right safety protocols,” Gov. Cooper said. “School is important for reasons beyond academic instruction. School is where students learn social skills, get reliable meals, and find their voices. Teachers play an important role in keeping students safe by identifying cases of abuse, hunger, homelessness, and other challenges.”

Teachers and school staff have also been given the clearance to be vaccinated in Group 3, beginning on Wednesday, February 24.