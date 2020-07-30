Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education to hold emergency meeting Thursday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education plans to hold an emergency meeting Thursday afternoon at 2 p.m.

At this emergency meeting, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education will consider:

Modifications to the 2020-2021 School Calendars for Middle College and Early College programs.

Modifications to Reopening Plan for the 2020-2021 school year.

“Due to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic and the associated orders from Mecklenburg County and the governor limiting the number of individuals in an enclosed space, this meeting will be conducted virtually for the Board and for the public,” Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools said.

Notice of Electronic Emergency Meeting of the CMS Board of Education. Emergency Session: July 30th at 2:00 p.m.



Several weeks ago, the CMS School Board held a meeting at Mallard Creek High School deciding to make the first two weeks of school orientation in-person before going 100% remote.

“As far as the virus, I don’t like them going to school, but I do like them going for that week to meet the teachers and get a little practice on what they’re expected,” mom Marissa Glanton said.

More than 52,000 students have signed up to be part of CMS’s full remote academy. That’s a little more than a third of the district’s enrollment, based on numbers from last school year.

