Caldwell County Schools declares face masks optional ‘effective immediately’

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The Caldwell County School System announced on Friday face masks are optional ‘effective immediately’ following an emergency school board meeting.
During Friday’s meeting the decision was made to make face masks optional, school leaders said.
The school district said it will continue to monitor data and encourage the choice to wear a mask. Authorities said early college and CASA status does not change.
On Thursday, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services recommended new policies for school districts. The current recommendations end contact tracing and quarantining.
Also, only students and staff who are sick or tested positive for COVID should stay home. Those exposed to COVID with no symptoms should continue to attend school, NCDHHS said.