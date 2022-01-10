Cabarrus school board woes over ‘inaccurate’ Facebook post regarding staff shortages

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — School districts around the area continue to face a teacher and substitute shortage worsened by COVID. In Cabarrus County, that discussion was heightened by social media post from one of the board members.

On Friday, Cabarrus County School Board Member Keshia Sandidge said in a Facebook post: “Yesterday, we had over 100 staff absences with no substitute pool to pull from.”

School Board Chair Holly Grimsley says this information was inaccurate. On Monday, the board voted to discuss censuring Sandidge, but the vote failed.

“We do have a substitution pool. Is it a problem? Yes. But are we handling it? Yes,” said Grimsley.

Cabarrus County School official say on their first week back from winter break, 44.5% of teacher absences were covered by substitutes and the remaining 55.5% were covered by district staff members.

The district also says they currently have 68 open teaching positions. 18 of those are already in the process of being filled.

“We’re all being stressed with what we do in this environment, and we’re trying to address it. We’re trying to come up with creative ideas,” said Grimsley.

The stress of the pandemic, and the way Cabarrus County has handled it, caused Meredith Newman to leave the district altogether and move to Virginia.

“I appreciate working for a place that appreciates me. Part of that is the $25,000 increase in my salary from last year,” said Newman.

Cabarrus County Schools says they’re hoping to create an incentive bonus for subs and teachers who pick up extra classes. They also say upon returning from break, they’ve created district office instructional support teams, where district administrators and the superintendent fill in in classrooms.

“The staff shortages that we’re seeing in our schools also come from burnout and teachers having to cover other classes, not having time to plan,” said Newman.

The district says they are always hiring substitute teachers. To apply, click here.