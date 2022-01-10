Cabarrus County Schools votes to make masks mandatory through Jan. 24

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Cabarrus County Schools voted Monday night to make masks mandatory in schools through January 24, with a vote of 4-3.
The mask mandate does have exceptions, however. Sports, extracurriculars, art performances, and separate EC rooms will not be mandated.
The mask mandate will go into effect Wednesday, January 12.