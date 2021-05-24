Cabarrus County Schools says no remote-learning options at each school next year

CONCORD, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Cabarrus County Schools will not offer remote-learning options at individual schools next year, citing decreasing COVID-19 cases across the county and nationally.

“The increased availability and the expansion of vaccine eligibility to anyone 12 years old and older are positive indicators that will allow us to return to normal school operations,” the district said in a statement.

Cabarrus County Schools said only 16 positive cases were reported throughout the school district for the week of May 10.

Parents and students that want to learn remote next school year will have to enroll in the Cabarrus Virtual Academy, a primarily remote K-12 school.

The school district said students have to submit an application to enroll in the Virtual Academy by June 4th and must meet certain criteria. Virtual students will also not have access to sports and fine arts programs.

