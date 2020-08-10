Cabarrus County Schools begins distributing remote learning devices for students

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- More than 30,000 electronic devices are expected to be handed out to students this week in Cabarrus County to help with remote learning.

“It’s exciting this is our first glimpse of our students since we left on March 13 when they left going home and we didn’t know that we would not be coming back,” said Sandy Ward, the principal at Odell Elementary School.

Ward says even if you have a home computer, you’ll want to pick up a school device for your student because all the software programs and everything has been downloaded for your student to have a successful school year.

“We have pre-loaded all the programs they need on their Chromebooks, we are asking parents don’t use a home device, use a school device, you’ve paid your taxes this is what you get and we’ll be able to troubleshoot much better on a device that comes from school,” she said.

For her, Monday was about more than just handing out devices to help students learn.

“It’s been almost five months since teachers and students were thrust into remote learning because of the COVID-19 pandemic,” she said.

Teachers at Odell Elementary began distributing the Chromebooks Monday. The district told FOX 46 last month it was looking into providing hotspots for students who need internet access.

“It’s kind of crazy we were talking about how difficult it will be to make friends but we’re just going to be positive and figure out how we can be the best students from home,” one parent said.

It’s a new way of learning, but brings the same excitement for the first day of school.

“I’m looking forward to school. I’m looking forward to science, that’s what I’m looking forward to,” a student told FOX 46.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools are also distributing devices for students this week. Both CMS and Cabarrus County Schools start back with all remote learning next Monday.

“I think it’s a wise decision that we’re going remote until we can access things as time goes on I know she’s disappointed about it but I think it is for the best,” another parent said.