Cabarrus County launches ‘Adopt A Teacher’ campaign amid COVID

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – People in Cabarrus County are getting results for teachers by participating in an “Adopt A Teacher,” drive for instructors.

The campaign is happening ahead of an unprecedented school year. Cabarrus County Schools has decided to begin the academic semester with full remote learning because of COVID-19 concerns.

Teachers are having to adjust from teaching in-person, to teaching online.

Cabarrus County parents, Nichole Abraham-Wilson and Richard Wilson, have children who are part of the public school system. They wanted to start a local collection drive to get instructors what they need for this new teaching experience. After seeing other places hold “Adopt A Teacher,” drives in their communities, the couple took the lead on starting one in their area.

“I hope that this whole process will just show them that they are loved, they are supported in our community,” Abraham-Wilson said. “We have five kids who will be at home doing remote learning and just knowing how stressful it is for myself, I can only imagine how stressful it is for the teachers.”

Teachers are requesting items that range from headphones to whiteboards to assist in their online instruction. They are also asking for traditional classroom items like glue sticks, paper and markers in anticipation of the school system transitioning from online, to in-person learning, later on in the year.

To find a teacher to adopt, head over to the Adopt-A-Teacher 2020 Cabarrus County, NC Facebook page by clicking here! On that page, teachers are leaving Amazon Wishlists of their requested items.

You can choose to purchase one or several items for a teacher, which are sent directly to them. The program will run through the fourth week of August.