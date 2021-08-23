City of Charlotte, Mecklenburg County will require all schools, public and private, to wear masks indoors

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The City of Charlotte and Mecklenburg County updated its mask mandate on Monday to now include all schools; public, private and parochial, to wear masks indoors.

An additional amendment was made that all businesses, both public and private, are now required to wear masks in all indoor public places.

Exceptions to the new school mandate include the following:

Should not wear a Face Covering due to any medical or behavioral condition or disability (including, but not limited to, any person who has trouble breathing, or is unconscious or incapacitated, or is otherwise unable to put on or remove the Face Covering without assistance);

Is actively eating or drinking;

Is seeking to communicate with someone who is hearing-impaired in a way that requires the mouth to be visible;

Is giving a speech or performance for a broadcast, or to an audience, where they maintain a distance of at least 20 feet from the audience (the audience is still required to wear a Face Covering if indoors);

Is temporarily removing their Face Coverings at work, as determined by local, state, or federal regulations or workplace safety guidelines;

Has found their Face Covering is impeding visibility to operate equipment or a vehicle.

Additionally, all individuals who are at least 5-years of age must wear a face mask in any indoor public place, business, or establishment within the City of Charlotte and the unincorporated areas of Mecklenburg County, regardless of vaccination status.

The amendment to the proclamation is in effect immediately and is expected to expire on September 20.