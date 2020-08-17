What does returning to school during the COVID-19 pandemic look like?

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Leaders with the Union County School System chose Plan B for the start of the school year.

Plan B for their district means students will rotate in and out of the school buildings. Kids will attend school one day a week and then work remotely on the other four days.

School leaders said this school year is unprecedented because of the COVID-19 crisis. Everyone from the superintendent, educators to families, describes it as challenging.

“Everyone in our school building will be required to wear masks, social distancing will be enforced, desks will be 6-feet apart, people will be limited inside the buildings, and there will be sneeze guards,” Union County Public Schools Superintendent Andrew Houlihan said.

Houlihan released a video to families ahead of the first day of school Monday, describing their numerous changes to help keep children and staff safe.

District leaders in Union County voted to offer face-to-face instruction during the COVID-19 pandemic. The superintendent shared during a podcast interview with FOX 46’s Page Fehling that school leaders are making safety a top priority.

“We’ve never done this before, you know. And we’re relying on the protocols that have been given to us by the state and our local officials… I would never put, we would never put, our children at risk, If we had a question,” Houlihan said.

District leaders in Union County made the decision to have students and staff back in school buildings, despite protests and concerns voiced at board meetings.

“You are playing Russian roulette with the lives of this community,” one teacher voiced at a meeting this summer.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

Some educators and families want to see COVID-19 numbers drop to lower levels in the county, consistently, before starting back up with in-person education.

In addition to this Plan B option that is kicking off on Monday, which brings kids and staff into the buildings, there is a Plan D option, which is a virtual-only option, for grades 2-12.

For more information on Union County’s reopening plans for the 2020-2021 school year, please click here.