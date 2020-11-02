Back to school: CMS elementary students return to the classroom

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Almost 40,000 elementary students are returning to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools classrooms Monday for the first time since learning went remote due to COVID-19.

CMS has put safety measures in place to screen students for coronavirus symptoms before they enter the building. Only students, teachers and staff will be allowed inside. Parents are only allowed at student drop-off and pick-up.

CMS is allowing Pre-K through 5 back in the classroom two days a week.

Students are split into two groups, “A’ and “B.” Group A will go to school Mondays and Tuesday, and Group B, Thursdays and Fridays.

Every student will still have at least one day of virtual learning during the school week.

Schools will have hand sanitizer stations in the hallways, classrooms and places in between. There are also floor signs to help students stay socially distanced in the halls and tables in classrooms have been spread out.

More than 2,700 students CMS students had already returned to the classroom. The district said eight have tested positive for COVID-19 since their return.

More than 23,000 students are expected to continue with remote learning from home.

Middle school students are expected to enter the classroom by November 23.

