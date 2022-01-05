As schools head back, many are worried in ‘mask-optional’ districts

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Classes are not back in session yet in Gaston County, but there is a legitimate question from medical providers and parents on what it will look back when it starts back next week.

“It’s getting very real,” said Aimee Thompson, a parent in line to get tested for COVID on Wednesday in Gastonia.

The reality of the COVID surge in Gaston County is this— a COVID-19 rate that showed around a quarter of all tests coming back positive, and lines for testing averaging around 2 1/2 hours from start to finish at some points.

With the surge, some districts like Iredell-Statesville Schools and the Mooresville Graded School District, are now requiring masks after rescinding their mandates last year.

Gaston County Schools, so far, are keeping masks optional.

No matter what one may think of the decision, healthcare providers said the option should be exercised among parents, students, and staff.

“We’re feeling it in our clinics, our urgent cares,” said Dr. Crystal Bowe with Caromont Medical Group. “You can’t find home tests anywhere in the county.”

“About 80% of the people we are testing with COVID-like symptoms have COVID right now,” said nurse practitioners Ivette Cintron-Cubero and Stephanie Cain with Modern Medical Group in Gastonia.

Gaston County Schools did not respond Wednesday to requests for comment ahead of classes starting back and any additional preparations that may be in place due to the COVID case surge, which has been largely blamed on the highly contagious Omicron variant.