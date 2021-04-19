Almost 100 students quarantined after positive COVID cases at Weddington HS

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – After returning to in-person learning five days a week last week, six students have tested positive for COVID at Weddington High School, Union County Public Schools tells Fox 46.

As a result, 95 students have been placed in quarantine.

In March, Union County Schools approved “Plan A” for middle and high school students to return to in-person learning five days a week. The plan began on April 12.

Prior to the plan, Friday was a virtual learning day.

From the week of April 12-16 2021, 1,256 total students and staff were quarantined among all Union County Schools and 42 total students and staff tested positive for COVID, according to the UCPS COVID outbreak dashboard.

