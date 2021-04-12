A step toward normal: Thousands of CMS students return to class

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Thousands of Charlotte-Mecklenburg School students returned to the classroom Monday, as new COVID-19 guidelines allow for more in-person learning.
Starting Monday, all CMS middle and high students can return to the classroom at the same time for four days a week. A remote learning day is still scheduled every Wednesday.
CMS said the change was made possible by the new CDC guidelines that require only three-feet of social distancing in classrooms.
The district said it plans to expand to five in-person school days beginning May 10.
Elementary school students have already gone back to in-person learning five days a week. Their schedules will not change.