8 NC State fraternity, sorority members test positive for coronavirus

RALEIGH, N.C. — Eight fraternity and sorority members at NC State have tested positive for COVID-19, according to Mick Kulikowski, NC State’s national media coordinator.
This is only inclusive of students who “live in university-owned chapter houses or privately owned chapter houses,” a North Carolina State University Technician tweet said.
In North Carolina, about 1,026 people are currently hospitalized with the coronavirus, as of 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
The state reported that 6,191 hospital beds are currently available and staffed. 13,966 are in use. 5,319 are either unreported or unstaffed.
There have been 1,951,120 coronavirus tests completed. NCDHHS reports that 7% of those tests have been positive.
The cumulative number of coronavirus cases in North Carolina is at least 146,779, and 2,396 people have died.
NC health officials reported 48 deaths on Tuesday, which is the highest single day death toll. The previous daily increase record was 45 and was set on July 29 and Aug. 12.
As of Monday, Aug. 17, there have been 127,749 people in North Carolina who have recovered (note: this number is updated every Monday afternoon).
