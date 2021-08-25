688 students across 11 elementary schools in Fort Mill in quarantine as at least 76 test positive for COVID-19

FORT MILL, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Folks in Fort Mill, South Carolina are seeing an outbreak of COVID-19 cases at their local elementary schools.

There are 11 elementary schools in the Fort Mill Schools District and between those schools, 688 students are currently in quarantine. That amounts to about 62 students per elementary school.

The Fort Mill School District posts all of this information on their school dashboard. There are 76 students in the elementary schools who have tested positive for the virus.

When checking out the dashboard, you can also sort by cases to see what school has the most COVID cases.

On Wednesday afternoon, Forest Creek Middle School who has 29 students who tested positive, and two staff members who tested positive, announced their transition to virtual learning due to the outbreak.

Statement from Fort Mill Schools released on Wednesday:

“Due to a rise in COVID-19 positive cases that have shown the presence of community spread within Forest Creek Middle School, the Fort Mill School District has determined that Forest Creek students will transition to virtual learning for all face-to-face students beginning tomorrow, Thursday, August 26.

In order to slow the spread of the virus within the school community, students will remain in virtual learning for 14 days as recommended by DHEC. Students will return to face-to-face learning on Thursday, September 9. As part of the transition to virtual learning all afterschool, activities, sports and clubs are also canceled.

Community spread in schools is defined as: Through contact tracing there is a clear path that indicates widespread transmission of the COVID-19 virus is taking place at a school facility and new positive cases cannot be associated with any outside source.

We understand this transition may cause a hardship for some families and we can assure this decision was made after a thorough review of our contact tracing data and with the safety of our students, staff and community in mind. School administration and teachers will communicate specific details for the virtual learning process.”

Fort Mill Schools does not require kids to wear face masks, so when there’s a COVID exposure, anyone in contact has to quarantine.

The district is planning another vaccine clinic for students, staff and the community. As of Wednesday, they also adjusted their health guidance that includes limited interaction between classes and the suspension of out-of-district field trips.

In Fort Mill, there are 359 middle school students currently quarantined and 134 high school students who are also in quarantine after an exposure.

FOX 46 Charlotte is scheduled to speak with Fort Mill district officials Wednesday afternoon where we plan to ask when, if at all, will they implement a mask mandate? We’re also speaking with parents and will have local reaction to this COVID-19 outbreak tonight on FOX 46 News at 6 p.m.