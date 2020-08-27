38 active COVID-19 cases reported at Belmont Abbey College

BELMONT, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Belmont Abbey College confirmed the school has 38 active cases of the coronavirus on campus as of Thursday morning.

Officials said the college is to test, isolate and quarantine individuals on campus as needed.

The college did not say whether the cases involved student or faculty.

“As of this morning, we have 38 active cases,” Belmont Abbey College told FOX 46. “We are managing through testing, isolating and quarantining as necessary. We have facilities for quarantining available. All of our protocols are working according to plan, but we continue to encourage students to follow our guidelines of mask-wearing, physical distancing and no large group gatherings.”