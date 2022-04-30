CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The largest home loan lender in the nation is addressing systematic racism in homeownership.

“The systemic inequities that have existed in our country for decades have left minorities our od the home ownership process,” Wells Fargo CEO of Home Lending Kristy Fercho said.

Last month, 11 U.S. Senators sent a letter to federal regulators requesting an investigation into Wells Fargo’s treatment of Black homeowners.

More recently, a lawsuit filed in California accuses the bank of discriminatory lending practices, and New York City agreed to no longer open accounts with the institute.

Prior to all, an article published by Bloomberg claimed the bank rejected more than half of its Black applicants while 72 percent of white counterparts were approved.

“Our response to the Bloomberg article is that it was incomplete, and it left out a bunch of facts that were very important,” Fercho said.

She said the driver behind the approval rate difference was a result of following GSE guidelines and how the bank reports its data.

“It was an incomplete story, and it didn’t speak to the fact that in 2020 and 2021, Wells Fargo was the largest bank lender to blacks in the industry,” she said.

The bank has now set up a Special Purpose Credit Program specifically for minorities. It is starting with Black customers who weren’t able to take advantage of historically-low interest rates during the pandemic.

The banks said it will identify those who could benefit from a refinance, and help to cover closing costs and cutting down interest rates.

“We want to send a message that Wells Fargo is open for business, and we want to be able to help our minority customers be able to realize this dream of homeownership,” Fercho said.

In addition to the new credit program, Wells Fargo announced a $60 million grant that will fund visits to eight communities to identify the root causes of systemic inequities.