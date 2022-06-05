GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) — A Goose Creek, S.C. woman said she was scammed while trying to set up a streaming service and is now working to make sure others do not fall victim.

“We tried to activate our HBO Max on a new TV,” the victim recalled. But when they could not find the activation code, they went online and searched for HBO Max and called the first helpline number listed.

While the number appeared to be HBO, it was instead a scam number. The scammer walked them through loading software that eventually allowed them to take over the victim’s computer.

“When you call that helpline, they went through trying to activate your account, which we knew was not going to work, and said they needed to fix a problem.”

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

“They coax you through keystrokes to try and get into your computer. Once they have control of your computer, they can then black out your screen and start searching for saved passwords; they can start searching for saved credit cards; they can get into your HBO Max account and get any credit cards on file.”

The victims reported it to the Goose Creek Police Department, but the scammers were able to steal their credit card information and use that to purchase two $50 gift cards. Thankfully, the victims were able to get their money refunded in this case.

“They were so convincing and because I reached out to them, I thought it was a legitimate number. Before they dial a number, they should reverse search it to make sure it’s legit. I don’t want this to happen to somebody else.”