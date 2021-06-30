See what deals, steals and meals are out there for Independence Day

It’s (probably) not your birthday, but you’re the one getting the present!

The United States of America is set to celebrate Independence Day on July 4, and restaurants are planning deals and specials to mark the occasion.

RetailMeNot compiled a list of some of the deals, steals and meals you can get on the Fourth of July.

7-Eleven: Any day in July, you can pick up a free medium Slurpee so long as your a 7Rewards loyalty app member.

Baked by Melissa: This nationally-shipping cupcake company is rolling out three cupcake packs in honor of the Fourth. From now until July 7, Baked by Melissa is offering the S’mores & Stripes 25-pack, the Firecracker 50-pack and the Party in the USA 100-pack.

Firehouse Subs: Firehouse Sub Rewards members got a bonus 1,776 rewards points for purchases on July 4 last year. If you’re interested in getting in on the action this year, download the Firehouse Subs app and sign up. Points can be redeemed for free subs, meal upgrades and more.

Godiva: This chocolate company celebrated the day with a 25% discount on orders of $100 or more last year. As of the time of writing, they haven’t announced the same promotion for 2021, but it’s worth keeping an eye on.

IHOP: Use promo code IHOP20 and you’ll get 20% off your first online order.

Jimmy John’s: No word yet, but if it’s anything like last year, Jimmy John’s may be offering a buy-one-get-one-half-off deal when you order online or via the Jimmy John’s App.

On the Border: You’ve heard of margaritas, but how about a Liberita? Last time around, this company offered special $5 red, white and blue margaritas.

Quiznos: A free sub is on the menu with the purchase of The Big Easy Muffuletta for Quiznos Toasty Points members. These promotion is set to run from July 3 to July 5.