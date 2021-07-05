Tyson Foods recalling nearly 8.5 million pounds of precooked chicken after 1 dead, 2 sickened

WASHINGTON (WNCN) — Tyson Foods announced a massive national recall Saturday of pre-cooked chicken that might be contaminated with Listeria after two people became ill and another person died, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said.

The company is recalling nearly 8.5 million pounds of “ready to eat” chicken.

The frozen, fully cooked chicken was produced between December 26, 2020, and April 13, 2021, according to the USDA.

The recalled chicken could be “adulterated with Listeria monocytogenes,” a news release said.

On June 9, 2021, government officials were notified of two persons ill with listeriosis.

“The epidemiologic investigation identified three listeriosis illnesses, including one death, between April 6, 2021, and June 5, 2021,” according to the news release.

The USDA classified the recall as a “high risk” category one recall meaning “This is a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.”

The recalled chicken and have establishment number “EST. P-7089” on the product bag or inside the USDA mark of inspection. The chicken was shipped nationwide to retailers, hospitals, nursing facilities, restaurants, schools and Department of Defense locations.

Consumption of food contaminated with L. monocytogenes can cause listeriosis, a serious infection that primarily affects older adults, persons with weakened immune systems, and pregnant women and their newborns. Less commonly, persons outside these risk groups are affected.

The products include pulled chicken breast, diced chicken breast, boneless chicken strips for fajitas, oven-roasted diced chicken breast, chicken breast strips and chicken wing selections. The USDA said about 8,492,832 pounds of chicken produced at the Dexter, Missouri, plant is being recalled.

The various brands included are Tyson, Jet’s Pizza, Little Caesars, Marco’s Pizza and Casey’s General Store.

Click here for a full list of products being recalled by Tyson Foods