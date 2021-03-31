Salmonella risk leads to Sabra hummus recall in NC, 15 other states

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Sabra Dipping Company issued a voluntary recall of its Classic Hummus Monday because it was potentially contaminated with Salmonella, according to the FDA.

The FDA said the recall is only for 10 oz Classic Hummus distributed in 16 states, including North Carolina. Since the product is over halfway through its shelf life, officials said it is unlikely to still be on store shelves.

No illnesses or consumer complaints have been reported.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

The product was distributed in Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Florida, Indiana, Mississippi, Maine, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, New Jersey, Utah, Virginia, Washington and Wisconsin.

The FDA said to look for this product time stamp on the affected packages:

No other Sabra products are affected by the recall, the FDA said.

Anyone who has purchased the product can call Sabra Consumer Relations at 1-866-265-6761 or click here for more information.