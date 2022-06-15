In a span of six months, one of the busiest jobs in the home lending industry went quiet.

“From the beginning it was just madness,” Charlotte loan processor Anna Forbis said.

At a time when interest rates were at a historic low, the demand from homeowners to refinance exploded.

“Oh, it was crazy. My pipeline was huge, and it was all refinances, so there was this big push to close at least 30 loans a month at least,” Forbis said.

Last year, Forbis was a small piece of the puzzle that made up a corporate mortgage lending local office in Charlotte.

“I’m the person that speaks with the buyer throughout the entire process,” Forbis said. “I collect paper.”

Fast forward to now, increasing interest rates has made the refinance industry nearly non-existent.

“And that was a big part of the last year or two for the mortgage industry, but that has been eliminated. Everybody who is going to refinance is already at a lower rate than the current market rate,” UNC-Charlotte Belk College of Business Economics professor John Connaughton said.

Now, thousands of mortgage lenders are being let go across the country.

In Charlotte, Wyndham Capitol Mortgage is cutting 48 jobs. Real Genius, another mortgage lender is set to eliminate 74 positions.

Wells Fargo, the county’s largest home lender says it too is shrinking the department.

“The home lending displacements are the result of cyclical changes in the broader home lending environment. The employees affected by these changes have each been an essential part of our success. We are carrying out displacements in a transparent and thoughtful manner and providing assistance, such as severance and career counseling. Additionally, we are committed to retaining as many employees as possible and will do everything we can to help them identify other opportunities within Wells Fargo.” – Wells Fargo spokesperson.

“They silo individuals into specific roles and the way that we like to think of it in the mortgage world is they are on an assembly line,” Motto Mortgage Metro co-owner Brooke Marin said.

Inside the office in Dilworth, Marin said she has received in uptick in inquiries, not for loans, but jobs.

“Many of them have called and said, ‘hey, I was let go via zoom with one hundred other people and I don’t want that experience for my family ever again,” Marin said.

The small family-run brokerage is no stranger to new hires. Anna Forbis jumped ship form the corporate setting to join the company last year.

“I was newly hired at that time; I would definitely be on the chopping block for sure,” Forbis said.