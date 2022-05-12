RALEIGH, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — State officials are asking you to report any price gouging that you see of powdered baby formula products in North Carolina amid a shortage nationwide.

According to Attorney General Josh Stein’s Office, reports of price gouging are reviewed closely, and they are “prepared to take action against any person or business engaging in price gouging that harms North Carolina families.”

The shortage was brought on by the supply chain and other recall issues. The Attorney General’s office says that some businesses and sellers may need to appropriately raise their prices, but that they cannot take advantage of the shortage to charge “egregious or unreasonably excessive prices.”

If you have any concerns about price gouging, you’re asked to file a complaint with the North Carolina Department of Justice by calling 1 (877) 566-7226 or 1 (877) 5-NO-SCAM. You can also file a complaint online by clicking here.