New White House plan aims to help local farmers & ranchers and lower meat prices

CHARLOTTE (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — On Monday, the Biden Administration announced they’re dishing out $1 billion dollars for a new program to expand independent meat processing throughout the country.

In a press release, the White House said the meat and poultry processing sector is almost a monopoly and is hurting independent producers and consumers.

“When dominant middlemen control so much of the supply chain, they can increase their own profits at the expense of both farmers—who make less—and consumers—who pay more. Most farmers now have little or no choice of buyer for their product and little leverage to negotiate, causing their share of every dollar spent on food to decline,” the Biden Administration wrote in a press release.

Fifty years ago, ranchers got over 60 cents of every dollar a consumer spent on beef, but today they’re only getting about 39 cents per dollar.

Shelly Proffitt Eagan, of Proffitt Family Cattle Company, said this new plan is a positive thing for farmers and ranchers, and will help consumers in the long run.

“It’s long overdue. This is a soapbox that I have been preaching on for a long time. There could be more meat available from local farmers, with availability to buy within their own communities, if there were more places to have the animals processed. There’s a lot of farms out in our part of the neck of the woods that used to be thriving cattle farms, and that opportunity went away whenever they changed the regulations on local slaughterhouses,” Eagan said.

Eagan said this issue for independent farmers and ranchers came to a head recently.

“It was never at a crisis until the pandemic hit. And then all of a sudden, maybe the curtain was sort of pulled back on what was happening in those big processors and that they’re paying people horrible wages, you know, most of them are immigrant workers who don’t have a voice or the ability to fight back for fear of retribution.”

Roy Lee Lindsey, the CEO of the North Carolina Pork Council, said this new plan from the Biden administration will help a particular type of farmer/ rancher.

“I think this program is about taking your local meat processor, the local processor in your town, and allowing him to expand, allowing him to grow maybe to get federal inspections, we can ship product across state lines, because today state inspected plants cannot ship product across state lines. And I think those things will be positive if you can grow opportunities for folks to market locally,” Lindsey said.