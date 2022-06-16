CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A pregnancy resource center in Harrisburg says the most recent shutdown of a baby formula-making plant in Michigan is another setback in the ongoing formula shortage.

The Abbott plant in Michigan, which just started reproduction of formula, is now shut down again because of flooding from storms.

“When somebody calls up and says I can’t feed my baby, I will move heaven and earth to help you,” said Kathy Bridge, Executive Director of Gate Pregnancy Resource Center in Harrisburg.

That’s what the workers and volunteers do.

“We have calls that have increased quite a bit of people calling up and saying, ‘I need formula, I don’t have anything to feed my baby,” said Bridge.

But the shelves are nearly empty at Gate Pregnancy Resource Center in Harrisburg.

“This right here would be my formula. Normally, I would have a whole lot more on my shelf,” said Bridge.

The organization, which helps pregnant moms struggling financially and emotionally, is struggling itself to find baby formula.

“It kills me because our calling is to help these people,” said Bridge.

Gate has less than 20% of its normal supply of formula.

The supply went down by about half when they had to pull recalled formula from the shelves.

In February, baby formula maker Abbott shut down a plant and recalled formula, sparking a nationwide shortage.

“We even had formula that we had to pull off our shelves, so that just adds to less stock available for them,” said Catherine McCormack, a nurse at Gate.

Now, not even two weeks into resuming production, Abbott’s facility in Michigan is closed again because it flooded during storms.

“That hope that we had, ‘Ok, if we can just get restocked,’ that hope just got hit again,” said Bridge.

Gate follows moms through pregnancy and for a year after they give birth.

The moms take classes and earn points to get baby clothes, toys and other essentials like formula.

They’ve mostly been able to meet the need so far, but as they give away can after can, they worry.

“They need formula to feed their baby, and it’s a struggle for them,” said McCormack.

If you’re still struggling to find baby formula, you can try reaching out to your doctor’s office or through Facebook mom groups.

StarMed is also holding some events this weekend where they plan to give out baby formula: