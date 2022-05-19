(QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Anytime there’s a shortage, you can almost guarantee scammers will come out of the woodwork. Now, these online predators are targeting desperate parents looking to feed their children.

The Federal Trade Commission and Better Business Bureau are both warning parents about online scams that promise to deliver baby formula. Online shoppers give their personal and credit card information, but never receive the formula.

“They’re popping up online and tricking desperate parents and caregivers into paying steep prices for formula that never arrives,” a statement from the FTC said.

CEO of Better Business Bureau of Southern Piedmont and Western North Carolina Tom Bartholomy says they started to receive reports of baby formula scams last week. Victims say it starts on social media with product images that look familiar. Links take you to seemingly normal websites, prompting you to enter personal data and credit card information to purchase the formula.

“They’re after your identity. Plain and simple. And as soon as you plug that in, give them your credit card information, they’re gone. The next week, that website is gone,” said Bartholomy. “Whatever the shortage is – today’s headlines become tomorrow’s scams because they can react just that quickly.”

For the past two years, online purchase scams have been the number one reported scam to the BBB. Now that baby formula companies and the FDA have announced they’re trying to get more product on the shelves within the next few weeks, experts predict scammers will work in overdrive to wrangle as many victims as possible.

“The pressure is on for parents and consumer to not get sucked in by these ploys,” said Bartholomy.

The BBB recommends looking at the website URL before making any online purchases. A google search of the website or entering the URL into BBB.org should tell you whether the website is legitimate.

Experts also recommend talking to your pediatrician to see if your baby can tolerate a different kind of formula before searching unknown websites. Pediatricians may also have formula samples they can give out to hold you over until the shelves are restocked.