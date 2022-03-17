CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The next time you open a bag of Doritos, expect a few fewer chips and a bit more air.

Frito Lay is cutting back on the number of chips in the bag due to inflation, in order to keep prices low. Quartz reports that a 9.76-ounce bag has been shrunk to 9.25-ounces, which equates to about five fewer chips per bag.

“Inflation is hitting everyone … we took just a little bit out of the bag so we can give you the same price and you can keep enjoying your chips,” said a Frito-Lay representative.

Nexstar sister station WTRF reports that Frito Lay, a subsidiary of PepsiCo, isn’t the only company trimming back products for the sake of saving money. PepsiCo is also making changes to its soft drink and Gatorade offerings, cutting the 32-ounce bottle in favor of a 28-ounce bottle for the same price.

“The redesign generates a new cost and the bottles are a little bit more expensive…this is only a matter of design,’ said a representative from PepsiCo.

WTRF reports that Mondelez-owned Wheat Thins have also reduced in size from a 16-ounce box to a 14-ounce box, which equates to 28 fewer crackers. Proctor & Gamble has also reportedly reduced the size of Bounty paper towels, Pantene conditioner, and Charmin toilet paper.