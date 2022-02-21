Curtain will close on the 3G cellular network on Tuesday

(QUEEN CITY NEWS) — On Tuesday, AT&T will flip the switch on all 3G services across the U.S. to make room for more advanced services like 5G.

The change is expected to impact older cell phones, alert systems, and equipment used by law enforcement.

“This isn’t about economics or anything else, this is about saving lives,” Connect America Chief Operating Office John Brady said.

At least 10,000 North Carolinians use Connect America’s devices to alarm their home or monitor their health.

Starting Feb. 22 all devices still relying on AT&T’s 3G network will go dark.

“You are going to push that button and normally you would get to talk almost instantaneously to a central station to say that you need help. Those signals aren’t going to go anywhere, so there is going to be no connectivity as they shut off the 3G network across the United States,” Brady said.

AT&T made the 3G shutdown announcement in 2019, giving companies and their customers three years to prepare.

The problem, according to some of the industry’s top companies, a lot has changed since them.

“Basically, in March of 2020, we got shut down. We lost 15-18 months of time to go into the elderly home of the United States and change their devices out,” Brady said.

On top of shutdowns, supply chain issues have delayed the ability to get chips for devices.

Brady says out of the 10 million Connect America’s devices that are in homes across America right now, about 2 million have not been upgraded.

“There are going to be fire alarm systems that if they go off, and the 3G network is shut down, the fire department is not going to know there is a fire going on,” Brady said.

Multiple companies and committees across a variety of industries have filed petitions with the FCC to delay Tuesday’s 3G shutdown.

“With all that the United States has gone through, that we be given this extension to finish out ability and install our ability to save lives,” Brady said.