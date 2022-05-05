(QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Members of Congress are currently battling it out with credit card giants Visa and Mastercard over high swipe fees.

Swipe fees are issued by credit card companies and paid to banks any time a business swipes a credit card. They’re used to encourage banks to issue credit cards and help credit card companies pay out consumer rewards. Those fees place a financial burden on businesses, who often pass off those costs to the consumer.

In April, Visa and Mastercard changed their fee structure. Those two companies make up about 80 percent of the credit and debit card market. Visa claims their new fee structure lowers costs for “small businesses,” but financial advisory firm CMSPI estimates the changes will mean a $475 million fee increase for merchants across the country.

“I think it’s greed. I think it’s just more money for the big people, and we’re paying their Maserati bills,” said Charlotte resident Aaron Odell.

Tequilas Tacos and Bar in University City hasn’t started charging their customers extra credit card fees, but they say it’s something they’re thinking about.

“We’re talking about it. Maybe the customer will help to support their local business, pay more in cash. That way, we keep the low prices,” said general manager Hector Roche.

Last week, Tequilas stopped accepting American Express cards due to their high processing fees. He says his restaurant pays thousands of dollars in processing fees each year.

“You think if people spend $100, how much money the restaurant pay for that. For their meal, we have to pay for them,” said Roche.

Typically, swipe fees are one to three percent of the total transaction. As prices go up due to inflation, businesses have to pay more in fees. That’s why they’re encouraging their customers to pay in cash.

It’s just an added burden on top of inflation, and a pain that everyone is feeling.

“They probably just charged me 10 cents for this air here,” laughed Odell.