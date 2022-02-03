2 dead, 17 sick from listeria in packaged salads, some produced in Bessemer City

(QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A CDC investigation into a listeria outbreak linked to Dole packaged salads revealed two people died and at least 17 got sick.

The initial recall came on Dec. 22, stating Dole-branded and private label packaged salads produced at the company’s Bessemer City, NC and Yuma, AZ plants were possibly contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

The packaged salads had a ‘best if used by’ date from Nov. 30 and Jan. 9., and a lot code that began with the letter “B,” “N,” “W,” or “Y” in the upper right-hand corner.

The contaminated salads could be sold under multiple Dole-produced brands:

Ahold

Dole

HEB

Kroger

Lidl

Little Salad Bar

Marketside

Naturally Better

Nature’s Promise

President’s Choice

Simply Nature

The CDC investigated the incident and found the products were linked to listeria illnesses in 13 states. Of the 17 reported illnesses, all were between the ages of 50 and 94. 82% were women. The two individuals who died were from Michigan and Wisconsin.

On Jan. 7, Dole recalled additional products containing iceberg lettuce manufactured by the contaminated equipment. Those products were processed in Ohio and California, and had ‘best if used by’ dates between Dec. 22 and Jan. 9.

If you believe you have a contaminated packaged salad, the CDC recommends you either throw it away immediately or return it to where you bought it. They also recommend cleaning your refrigerator, as listeria can survive in cold temperatures and can easily spread to other foods and surfaces.

If you believe you have eaten a contaminated packaged salad, the CDC recommends calling your healthcare provider immediately.