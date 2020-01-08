Skip to content
Fox 46 Charlotte
Charlotte
60°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Local News
Crime
Military
North Carolina
South Carolina
National
Politics
Unusual
Neighbors Getting Results
Investigations
World
Links
FOX 46 News App
Coronavirus
Coronavirus in North Carolina
Coronavirus in South Carolina
Track cases in the U.S.
Yes, We’re Open
Yes, We’re Hiring
Video
FOX 46 News Live
Weather
Closings
Closings Login
Forecast
Interactive Radar
FOX 46 Weather App
Traffic
Gas Prices
Sports
Carolina Panthers
Charlotte Hornets
NASCAR
Charlotte Knights
MLS
Good Day
Teachers Getting Results
Consumer
Health
Pets and Animals
Nick’s Picks
Page’s Pep Rally
Contests
About Us
Meet the FOX 46 Team
What’s On FOX
Work For Us
FCC Public File
Contact Us
Copies of Newscasts
Closed Captions
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Consumer
First round of coronavirus stimulus checks on the way
Stimulus checks coming soon: Calculate how much you should receive
‘A much-deserved day off’: Lowe’s closing all stores Easter Sunday
Walmart now limiting number of customers in store, allowing customers in one-by-one
Costco, Home Depot now limiting number of customers permitted in stores
More Consumer Headlines
Carhartt shifts production, plans to produce 2.5M masks, 50,000 gowns for hospitals
Target, Trader Joe’s and many grocery stores give employees a break on Easter Sunday
Latest Walmart store changes: operating hours, special shopping hours, item limitations and more
Gas prices in NC under $2 per gallon; coronavirus a factor, officials say
Why the IRS may be knocking on your door during tax season this year
A $250K grand piano and 10 other ridiculously expensive things you can buy from Costco
Macy’s closing more than 100 stores
Video
Johnson and Johnson agrees to pay $6.3 million in Infants’ Tylenol settlement
Video
Regal Cinemas is ditching Coke products and the internet is fuming
Video
Starbucks adds new dairy-free drinks to permanent menu, tests oat milk
North Carolina
Metro Diner robbery suspect wanted in Matthews
Homecoming for deployed soldiers altered by quarantine
Albemarle murder suspect caught in Virginia
Undercover Facebook chat leads to sex offense charges against Mooresville man
PD: Father was robbed by daughter and her partner
More North Carolina Headlines
South Carolina
South Carolina Saturday COVID-19 numbers
Video
South Carolina teacher mails cut-outs of herself to students, goes on adventures
Video
South Carolina restaurants prep for reopen
Video
Gov. McMaster announces ‘work-or-home’ order will be lifted Monday
Video
SC State Parks reopen May 1 with some restrictions
Video
More South Carolina Headlines
Tweets by FOX46News
FOX 46 Charlotte
Trending Stories
Gov. McMaster issues ‘Work or Home’ order, limiting activities
Video
National Guard helping NC residents with stockpile supplies, protection from cyber-attacks
Video
Man arrested after high-speed chase claimed he was teaching dog to drive
Generous FedEx driver goes above and beyond for terminally ill customer
Brother takes sister to daddy-daughter dance after father stands her up for second time
More Viral