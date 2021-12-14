Smothered with Love: Charlotte families receive gifts, food donations

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Wednesday starts ‘Delivery Day’ for the CMPD Explorer’s Toy Drive. Hundreds of families across Charlotte will get a knock on the door from officers full of presents and food.

It is a wonderful time for families not expecting the special gifts and it’s all thanks to the generous hearts of the people of Charlotte. For some families, it couldn’t happen soon enough.

Hugs and kisses for all as Tiffany Washington’s three kids smother her with love. They can’t wait for Christmas this year.

“They like to decorate they like to put the tree up, make apple cider, make gingerbread cookies,” says Washington.

Four years ago, Tiffany went through an avalanche of bad luck, and she didn’t think she’d even make it to Christmas.

“My house was robbed, a day or two later, my car broke down, got it fixed, it broke down again, got it fixed again, and then lost my job that same week because I couldn’t make it to work.”

She tried to put on a good face. “You know strong mother never let the kids see you cry. So, you do what you have to do to get through the day. So, at night when those kids are asleep, those tears get to rolling.”

But the hits kept coming and when her car broke down again on I-77, Tiffany couldn’t hold back anymore.

“I think that was the moment I just had a breakdown. I was like Christmas is coming. I don’t know what to do. I spent my savings on a car.”

A CMPD officer helped push her car off to the side of the road. And, he helped her get set up for the Explorer’s Toy Drive where presents were under the tree and food put on the table. It put a smile on Tiffany’s face. But, most importantly, it put a smile on her children’s faces who weren’t expecting much of a Christmas.

Tiffany wants all to know how grateful she is for the help and that hope is right around the corner. “Thank You.”

For more information on how you can participate with the drive, click here.