Race on over! FOX 46 and CMPD to collect toys for kids at Speedway Christmas Thursday

FOX 46 Charlotte will be on hand at Speedway Christmas Thursday night to collect donations for the CMPD Explorer’s Christmas Project.

Join our own Chief Meteorologist Tara Lane tonight starting at 6 p.m. to donate some toys for a great cause. Anyone who donates will receive $5 off their admission into Speedway Christmas.

Be sure to catch the drive-in movie on the big screen at 6:30 p.m. This week’s movie is National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.

Donated toys are asked to be for children between the ages of 0 to 14, they should be non-violent and unwrapped.

Toys can also be donated from noon to 4 p.m. Thursday at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Ice Rink.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police CMPD Police Explorers have partnered to bring Christmas for less fortunate families in Charlotte since 1974.

“It is awesome that the community always comes out to support us and comes together to help us meet our mission .. and we couldn’t do it without the community and the businesses that support us every day,” said CMPD Officer Ryan Botzenmayer.

This year’s toy drive is co-sponsored by CPI Security and Zaxby’s.

