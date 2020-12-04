Join us! FOX 46 and CMPD collect toys for kids at Walmart Friday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – FOX 46 Charlotte will be on hand at Matthews Walmart on Friday to collect donations for the CMPD Explorer’s Christmas Project.

Swing by the Matthews Walmart starting at 7 a.m. Friday located at 1830 Galleria Blvd. in Charlotte to donate some toys for a great cause.

Plus, you never know what special guest from FOX 46 you might get to meet.

Donated toys are asked to be for children between the ages of 0 to 14, they should be non-violent and unwrapped.

JOIN US ON FRIDAY🌲 FOX 46 is helping CMPD make sure kids have a merry Christmas! Join us tomorrow at Walmart — bring a new, unwrapped toy for kids 14 and under! https://t.co/XyxLLv3cC3



Co-sponsored by @Zaxbys and @cpisecurity pic.twitter.com/qmkewOZxy7 — FOX 46 Charlotte (@FOX46News) December 4, 2020

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police CMPD Police Explorers have partnered to bring Christmas for less fortunate families in Charlotte since 1974.

“It is awesome that the community always comes out to support us and comes together to help us meet our mission .. and we couldn’t do it without the community and the businesses that support us every day,” said CMPD Officer Ryan Botzenmayer.

This year’s toy drive is co-sponsored by CPI Security and Zaxby’s.

