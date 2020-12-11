Join us! FOX 46 and CMPD collect toys for kids at Walmart Friday

FOX 46 Charlotte will be on hand at the Whitehall Commons Walmart on Friday to collect donations for the CMPD Explorer’s Christmas Project.

Swing by the Whitehall Commons Walmart at 8180 S Tryon Street anytime between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.

RELATED: Every way you can help FOX 46 and CMPD with the Explorers Toy Drive

Plus, you never know what special guest from FOX 46 you might get to meet.

Donated toys are asked to be for children between the ages of 0 to 14, they should be non-violent and unwrapped.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police CMPD Police Explorers have partnered to bring Christmas for less fortunate families in Charlotte since 1974.

RELATED: CMPD Explorers Toy Drive in full swing

“It is awesome that the community always comes out to support us and comes together to help us meet our mission .. and we couldn’t do it without the community and the businesses that support us every day,” said CMPD Officer Ryan Botzenmayer.

This year’s toy drive is co-sponsored by CPI Security and Zaxby’s.

LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE